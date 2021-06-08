Pundit tips Liverpool defender to sign new long term deal

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to commit his long-term future to the Reds.

Phillips, 24, who, throughout his Liverpool career had been nothing more than a bit-part fringe player.

However, following long-term injuries to both Virgil Van Djik and Joe Gomez, the Englishman was offered an unlikely lifeline after being called in as an emergency replacement.

Having gone on to feature in 20 matches, in all competitions, throughout the most recent 2020-21 season, Phillips now appears to be a fully-fledged squad player.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo earlier this month, Phillips revealed that contract talks are set to take place between him and the club and Robinson believes both parties will reach an agreement.

“I think he will get the assurances he wants from Jurgen Klopp,” Robinson said. “When you look ahead to next season there will be enough football for him to get game time. Liverpool have the league, the Champions League and the two domestic cups to compete in.

“We have seen how much Liverpool struggled with the schedule this year, especially their centre-halves.

“Phillips has proved that he is very useful so I think he will be given the assurances that he wants to hear. I think he will play a lot of football next season and a lot more than is probably thought.

“Let’s be honest, all of the centre-halves are not going to be fit. It does not happen and we have seen once again this year Matip and Gomez struggle with injury.

“Phillips was exceptional towards the end of last season so I think he will sign a new deal and play a big part next year.”

Since making his first-team debut last season, Phillips has gone on to feature in 21 matches, in all competitions, scoring once and assisting another, along the way.