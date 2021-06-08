Spurs’ squad played a huge role in Conte talks breaking down

Last week it appeared that former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte was on the verge of becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager. However, fast forward a few days and it looks like chairman Daniel Levy’s attempts to bringing in the world-class tactician have failed with talks breaking down.

Conte left Inter Milan following their most recent and incredible Serie A title win – now back and available, luring the highly-rated Italian to London would have been a huge achievement.

However, it wasn’t to be and now the finer details of how Levy and Conte’s negotiations broke down, and why.

According to a recent article from The Athletic, there were several members of Spurs’ squad who had learned from other players that Conte is an extremely demanding coach.

It has been claimed that Spurs’ squad had reservations over Conte’s training methods and how he favoured first-team players over youth academy products.

The squad’s concerns appear to have eventually led to Levy pulling the plug, leaving the chairman with no choice but to sound out yet another possible mangerial replacement.