Talks held: Arsenal defender closes in on a loan exit for next season

Arsenal do have a few talented youngsters who could push for a first-team role next season, but it makes more sense to play regular football at a good level over sitting on the bench for a season.

Young defender Dan Ballard turned some heads last season as he played a vital part in Blackpool’s promotion campaign and a report from Football.London has indicated that he’s set to go on loan to a Championship side next season.

They point to an impressive stat of helping Blackpool to 15 clean sheets in 30 appearances to show how big a role he played last year, while it’s believed that talks are currently being held with Championship sides over another loan move next year.

It looks like the perfect move for him as he’ll get to step up to a higher level but the Premier League may be a step too far at this point, while it’s not clear if Blackpool will manage to get him back or if he’ll go to another side.

Obviously it will depend how he fares but the plan is to then integrate him into the first team in the summer of 2022 if the loan move goes to plan, so he’s a player that Gunners fans should keep an eye on next season.