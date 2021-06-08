Talks held: Liverpool could cash in on forward as Premier League side open talks over transfer

Over the years we’ve usually seen Southampton players making the move to Liverpool, so Takumi Minamino was the rarer example of a player moving in the opposite direction.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mary’s and did have some nice moments, but it’s hard to argue that he’s done enough to force his way back into the reckoning at Anfield.

If anything he’s possibly been forgotten about as Diogo Jota fully established himself as the main alternative in the attacking positions, and a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that talks are now being held on that stay in Southampton being extended.

It’s not quite clear if this would be another loan spell or a permanent move, but if there is interest in a transfer then it might make sense for Liverpool to cash in.

Minamino has always been a popular player with the fans but there will also be a hope that Harvey Elliott gets a fair chance to show what he can do next year, so that could push the Japanese star into being the 6th choice forward at the club.

The report also carries quotes from Jurgen Klopp as saying that “his time will come” at Liverpool, so that suggests it could just be another loan move for now.

Either way it does look like he could be set for some kind of departure next season, and staying at Southampton could make sense.