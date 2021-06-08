Menu

Transfer boost for Arsenal as key target’s release clause lowered by €10m

There’s no doubt that transfer fees were getting out of hand before the covid-19 pandemic, so it’s expected that the market will reduce back to more “normal” levels for a while.

That does mean that some release clauses won’t be realistic at all as they’re based on a time when more money was thrown around, but a report from Norwegian outlet VG has given some interesting detail on Sander Berge.

He struggled with injuries last season as Sheffield United were convincingly relegated, but there’s a belief that he’s too good for the Championship and they point to interest from Arsenal as a potential landing spot for him this summer.

They add that he did have a release clause of €45m, but the relegation takes that down to €35m and there’s a feeling that he could be sold for even less than that.

He would make sense as a target for Arsenal as he can play in the centre of defence or midfield so that versatility would be especially useful, while he also comes in with Champions League and international experience.

There’s more good news for the Gunners in that piece as they claim Martin Odegaard is wanted on a permanent transfer and he won’t be happy to stay in Madrid if he’s not playing regularly, so there’s a couple of names to keep an eye on this summer.

