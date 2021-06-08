£60m defender is priority Man Utd transfer target, with Red Devils ready to pay big wages to star

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is a top priority transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

This is according to a report from Defensa Central, with the Red Devils supposedly eager to land the £60million-rated France international and pay him big wages to move to Old Trafford.

MORE: Man United make approach for England wonderkid

Varane is one of the finest defenders in Europe on his day, and Man Utd could certainly do with a player like that in their squad if they are to improve next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far away from Manchester City in 2020/21, but it still seems clear they need to strengthen in a few positions if they are to continue to be serious title contenders, especially as one imagines the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will be better next season.

Varane would surely be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, so United fans should be happy to see their club going in strongly for the 28-year-old.

MUFC have also been linked with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero by Tuttosport, while Brighton’s Ben White is also on their agenda, according to the Daily Mail.