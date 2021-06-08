Video: Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann continues his fine France form with an overhead kick vs Bulgaria

Antoine Griezmann has usually looked more like his usual self for France even when he’s struggling at club level, and he’s hitting on a great run of form going into the Euros.

He had already scored in both of his previous appearances for his country, and he’s just made it three out of three with an overhead kick against Bulgaria tonight:

Pictures from Sky Sports

? Bicycle kick alert ? Griezmann with a spectacular effort for France to go one up against Bulgaria!pic.twitter.com/Gd2N9wfN5B — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) June 8, 2021

It might not be the cleanest strike of all time and there’s also a deflection in there, but surely this will give him the confidence to light up the Euros next week.