Menu

Video: Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann continues his fine France form with an overhead kick vs Bulgaria

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Antoine Griezmann has usually looked more like his usual self for France even when he’s struggling at club level, and he’s hitting on a great run of form going into the Euros.

He had already scored in both of his previous appearances for his country, and he’s just made it three out of three with an overhead kick against Bulgaria tonight:

Pictures from Sky Sports

It might not be the cleanest strike of all time and there’s also a deflection in there, but surely this will give him the confidence to light up the Euros next week.

More Stories Antoine Griezmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.