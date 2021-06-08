Video: Man United starlet Anthony Elanga scores a wonderfully satisfying header for Sweden U21s

Anthony Elanga is clearly highly rated at Old Trafford as he’s starting to work his way into the senior side, and he managed to score on the final day against Wolves with a brilliantly taken header.

He’s mainly known for his electric pace and the ability to take his man on, but he might be earning a reputation as someone who can sneak in at the back post to nod a few goals.

Admittedly there’s not a lot of sneaking going on here as he’s given the freedom of the box, but the way that header floats back across the keeper into the top corner is satisfying to watch:

Anthony Elanga scores for Sweden u21s again? pic.twitter.com/rW9APdwIdJ — ClipsMUFC (@ClipsMu) June 8, 2021

