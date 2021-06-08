West Ham and Southampton in hunt for Sassuolo attacking midfielder

Premier League duo West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly keen to sign Sassuolo attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic.

READ MORE: AC Milan planning triple Chelsea raid including newcomer and veteran striker

That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that ahead of the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old Serbian attacker has admirers in England.

Both David Moyes’ Hammers and South Coast outfit Southampton have both been credited with having an interest.

Interestingly, Djuricic had a previous spell with the Saints, during the 2015-16 season, back when former manager Ronald Koeman was in charge. During what can be considered an underwhelming spell, the Serbian only featured on nine occasions.

However, that could all be set to change as current boss Ralph Hassenhutl now wishes to bring the midfielder back to St. Mary’s.

It has been noted that both Premier League sides would like to bring the midfielder, who racked up nine direct goal contributions during the most recent campaign, back to the Premier League.

However, bringing in the target may be easier said than done after it has been claimed the player’s preference is to remain in Italy, despite only having 12-months left on his current deal.