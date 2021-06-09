Arsenal eyeing hot-prospect striker valued at whopping £60m

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to recent reports, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are targeting Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic (£), relayed by ESPN, who claims Gunners’ technical director and the man responsible for signings Edu, is a big admirer of the Sweden international.

Isak, 21, joined Real Sociedad in 2019 following a £5.85m move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Since his arrival, the young striker has gone on to feature in 89 matches, in all competitions, scoring 33 times along the way.

Despite currently being away on international duty with Sweden, preparing for this summer’s Euros to kick off later this week, the 21-year-old forward has recently seen his name linked with a big summer move.

The Athletic claim the young prospect is wanted by Premier League side Arsenal and could be a player the Londoners look to recruit.

However, luring Isak away from Spain will not be an easy task – for any side.

It has been reported that the striker has a bumper release clause, believed to be within the region of a whopping £60m.

Depending on how serious the side are about signing Isak – Edu will surely be prepared to write a hefty cheque.