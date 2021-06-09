Arsenal to make a major loss on star as his transfer is expected to be confirmed in the next few days

It’s never a great look for a team when they sell a player for a lower fee than what they initially paid, but that should really be the trend over the next few years.

Transfer fees were inflated to nonsensical levels in the past and most clubs are now feeling the pinch following covid-19, so it only makes sense that the transfer market will see less money exchanged.

The BBC reported at the time that Arsenal paid £35m to sign Granit Xhaka, but Corrieredellosport are now indicating that his expected transfer to Roma will be completed over the next few days.

It looks like Arsenal will take a major loss on the transfer fee as they won’t get anywhere near the £35m that they paid to Borussia Monchengladbach, while the report suggests the actual amount will be something closer to €15m that could rise to €18m if certain numbers are hit.

Interestingly it appears that Switzerland are currently training near Rome ahead of Euro 2020 so that should make it easier to get the deal over the line, while Arsenal are now expected to replace him with Ruben Neves.