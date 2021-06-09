Video: Transfer expert explains why Arsenal are struggling to sign their targets

Arsenal’s difficult start to the summer transfer window has been explained by journalist Dean Jones.

Watch the video below as Jones tells The Done Deal Show that the Gunners are being forced to alter their plans slightly due to a difficulty in bringing in the players who have been their long-term targets.

Arsenal’s decline in the last couple of years now means it’s no longer easy for them to attract the kind of names they had been focusing on, with Jones pointing out how much of a worry it is for the Gunners that Emi Buendia chose to join Aston Villa over them…

Jones mentions Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves as possible options for Arsenal, but still expresses some doubts over whether or not the north Londoners can definitely be confident about getting them in.

It could be a very, very long summer for Arsenal.