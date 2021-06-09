Menu

Arsenal communicate with clubs over potential £20m transfer which could benefit Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly informed interested clubs that Hector Bellerin can seal a summer transfer away for an asking price of around £20million.

According to CBS Sports, Atletico Madrid are among the teams Arsenal have communicated this with, as Diego Simeone eyes Bellerin as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The report notes that Manchester United are keen on signing Trippier this summer, so if Atletico manage to land Bellerin for a fee as low as £20m, it could end up being good news for the Red Devils’ transfer plans.

MORE: Arsenal agree £40million deal to replace departing big name

Bellerin has been a key player for Arsenal for many years now, but it perhaps makes sense that the Gunners are now ready to make a change in that area of the pitch.

Despite the Spain international being a quality performer on his day, he’s been a little inconsistent and has also struggled with injuries at times.

Some Arsenal fans might be concerned that £20m isn’t much for a player of Bellerin’s calibre, but it seems the north Londoners are clearly not too fussed about losing him on the cheap.

Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal for a transfer to Atletico Madrid

kieran trippier madrid

Kieran Trippier could join Manchester United if Atletico Madrid manage to replace him with Hector Bellerin

More Stories / Latest News
Bid made: Liverpool working on £28.5million transfer deal for Wijnaldum replacement
Man United have clear run at La Liga star as Valencia fall out of the race
Arsenal have Granit Xhaka replacement lined up with £40m deal agreed for Premier League star

Man Utd will no doubt hope this potential move to Atletico can materialise, as Trippier would be a useful addition at Old Trafford.

The England international has shone in his time in La Liga after also proving an important player at previous club Tottenham.

Although Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shone for United, Trippier represents a more attack-minded option at right-back, so could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side something a bit different next season.

More Stories Hector Bellerin Kieran Trippier Mikel Arteta Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.