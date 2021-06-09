Arsenal communicate with clubs over potential £20m transfer which could benefit Manchester United

Arsenal have reportedly informed interested clubs that Hector Bellerin can seal a summer transfer away for an asking price of around £20million.

According to CBS Sports, Atletico Madrid are among the teams Arsenal have communicated this with, as Diego Simeone eyes Bellerin as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The report notes that Manchester United are keen on signing Trippier this summer, so if Atletico manage to land Bellerin for a fee as low as £20m, it could end up being good news for the Red Devils’ transfer plans.

Bellerin has been a key player for Arsenal for many years now, but it perhaps makes sense that the Gunners are now ready to make a change in that area of the pitch.

Despite the Spain international being a quality performer on his day, he’s been a little inconsistent and has also struggled with injuries at times.

Some Arsenal fans might be concerned that £20m isn’t much for a player of Bellerin’s calibre, but it seems the north Londoners are clearly not too fussed about losing him on the cheap.

Man Utd will no doubt hope this potential move to Atletico can materialise, as Trippier would be a useful addition at Old Trafford.

The England international has shone in his time in La Liga after also proving an important player at previous club Tottenham.

Although Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shone for United, Trippier represents a more attack-minded option at right-back, so could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side something a bit different next season.