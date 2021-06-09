Atletico Madrid reject opening bid from Man United for Kieran Trippier

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be keen on reinforcing Manchester United’s backline and one player the Red Devils are believed to be targeting is Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

In an attempt to close the gap on bitter rivals and last season’s Premier League winners Manchester City, the Red Devils, led by Solskjaer, are expected to recruit several names this coming transfer window.

Having been linked with a plethora of defensive targets, including Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, one of the frontrunners to arrive at Old Trafford first does appear to be Trippier.

In fact, so high is United’s interest in the England international, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Red Devils’ hierarchy has already launched a bid believed to be within the region of £10m.

Football Insider claims that Atletico Madrid has immediately rejected United’s opening offer and are currently waiting to receive an improved bid.

Trippier featured in 35 matches, in all competitions, for Diego Simeone’s side last season putting in several key performances en route to the club’s 11th La Liga title along the way.