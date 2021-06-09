Barcelona are confident that big-name free agent signing will be completed

Barcelona did get some excellent early business sorted with the signings of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, but the potential addition of Lyon star Memphis Depay is starting to drag a little bit.

It’s an interesting situation going into the Euros as he’s a key player for Holland and won’t want to be distracted by transfer talk, but an injury could leave him clubless next year so you would think he would want his future sorted as soon as possible.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated the expected move to the Nou Camp to link up with Ronald Koeman is still expected to happen, but it does sound like there’s still some work to be done in getting it over the line:

Barcelona are still confident on the Memphis Depay deal after offering him a three-years contract. Club and agents both ‘optimistic’ – but total agreement still to be reached, details to be fixed too. ??? @mattemoretto #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

It will be interesting to see if he can handle a transfer to a huge club this time around after he flopped at Old Trafford, but if he plays in a front three with Aguero and Messi then that leaves some very good players out in the cold.

Ansu Fati will look to play in every game so he would probably be the first choice to fill in when the starters are out, but that would also leave Griezmann, Dembele and Trincao out of the picture.

It will depend on this being sorted first, but it won’t be a surprise if one or two of that trio move on as a result.