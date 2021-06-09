Barcelona set to raise funds to sign Man City attacker

According to recent reports La Liga giants Barcelona is preparing to raise the necessary funds required to launch an audacious bid to try and sign Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling.

That’s according to Sport, who claims the Catalan giants are huge admirers of the English attacker and would welcome him to the Nou Camp this summer with open arms.

Having said that though – the report does state that freeing up the required funds will not be an easy task – although one player who could be sacrificed is winger Ousmane Dembele who is rumoured to be up for sale.

Sterling currently has an active contract with the Citizens that does not expire until the summer of 2023, therefore, any kind of offer designed to tempt Pep Guardiola into selling will likely need to be a bumper one.

Since signing for the Citizens from Liverpool in 2015, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 292 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 201 goals, along the way.