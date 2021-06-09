Bayer Leverkusen join Leeds United in hunt for Newcastle United wide-man

Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy is understood to be a wanted man. Having played an important role in the Magpies’ most recent 2020-21 campaign, Murphy, who is soon-to-be out of contract, is reportedly drawing the interest of several top European clubs.

Murphy, 26, has been with Newcastle United since he arrived from Norwich City in 2017 following a £10.1m move.

Since arriving, the Englishman has gone on to feature in 72 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals, along the way.

However, with his deal set to expire at the end of the month, Murphy, who can play as a right-sided winger or right-back, appears to be precariously close to leaving the North East of England.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, in an attempt to capitalise on the player’s impending contract expiration, several clubs, including Leeds United and German side Bayer Leverkusen, are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

