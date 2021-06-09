Awkward moment as Boris Johnson forgets one of the home nations competing at Euro 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an awkward moment as he seemed to forget if Wales were involved in Euro 2020 this summer.

The PM is quoted in the tweet below as saying he wished Scotland and England well at the European Championships, as well as any other of the home nations that “may” be competing in the tournament…

Boris Johnson wishes Scotland and England well in the Euros "and any other home nations that may be competing". Think the word he was looking for is "Wales" — Paul Kelso (@pkelso) June 9, 2021

This suggests Johnson either doesn’t know Wales exists, or, more likely, just wasn’t sure if they’d actually qualified or not.

In fairness, Wales are not always at the major tournaments, even if they did embark on a great run to the semi-finals of the Euros back in 2016.

Either way, though, you’d expect the main man in charge of the country to know which of his nations are involved when the tournament is just days away from beginning.

Scotland are in their first major international tournament since the 1998 World Cup, while England will be hoping to build on their promising form at the 2018 World Cup, when they reached the semi-finals.