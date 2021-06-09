Brazil national team releases statement explaining why they’re participating in the Copa América

Players from the Brazil national team broke their silence and spoke publicly about the Copa América occurring in their country despite the ongoing battle to control the coronavirus.

Following their 2-0 win over Paraguay in their latest 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture, the squad released a statement that Marca relayed regarding their stance. Various reports of a possible boycott of the tournament were mentioned as the players felt they were being used as pawns to distract from the health crisis in the country.

Since those reports began to surface to the public, all press conferences were canceled. Finally, the Brazilian squad decided to participate in the Copa América, appealing to their commitment to the fans. Nonetheless, some are critical of the squad proceeding with playing in the tournament.

“When a Brazilian is born, a fan is born. And for more than 200 million fans we wrote this letter to express our opinion about the Copa América. We are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For various reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are dissatisfied with the holding of the Copa América by Conmebol, whether it be held late in Chile or even in Brazil. All recent events lead us to believe in an inadequate process in its realization. It is important to note that at no time have we wanted to make this debate political. We are aware of the importance of our position, we follow what the media reports and we are present on social networks. We also demonstrate to prevent more false news from circulating that involves our names without the real facts. Finally, we remind you that we are workers, soccer professionals. We have a mission to fulfill with the historic five-time world champion yellow and green jersey. We are against the organization of the Copa América, but we will never say no to the Brazilian team.”

Former Brazil international Walter Casagrande wrote a piece for Globo Esporte (via Marca) where he called the players cowards for backing off their decision to no play in the Copa América.

Brazil opens up the competition on Sunday against Venezuela.