“It’s happening” – Chelsea star gets these Blues fans hopeful over exciting transfer

Loads of Chelsea fans are getting excited about a potential transfer swoop for West Ham star Declan Rice after he was pictured alongside Blues ace Mason Mount.

The west London giants have been linked strongly with an interest in signing Rice by the Daily Mail and others, and it makes sense that the England international could be attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Rice looks a huge prospect with his best years still ahead of him, and Chelsea must be hurting about losing him from their academy when he was younger.

It seems he gets on well with Mount, as the pair were pictured together in this tweet from the England national team as they prepare for the start of Euro 2020…

Predictably, some fans are reacting with excitement as they think Mount may perhaps be having a word in his mate’s ear about joining him at Chelsea.

Similar happened when Manchester United fans saw their player Marcus Rashford with Jadon Sancho recently, though this surely going to be a recurring theme this summer as these players are together on England duty.

In fairness, though, Antonio Rudiger admitted to talking with Germany team-mates Kai Havertz and Timo Werner about joining Chelsea last summer, so there’s no denying that this is the kind of thing that goes on…

TRUE ? Big Brother Rudi. @ToniRuediger about @TimoWerner & @kaihavertz29: „I helped them and advised them to come to @ChelseaFC. That's why I'm always by their side. On the pitch, they can only help themselves“ pic.twitter.com/j0XNZJRtjF — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 17, 2021

See below for some reaction from Chelsea fans to the Mount and Rice picture…

It will be happening soon at Chelsea — Colley man (@OSEICOLLINSYAW1) June 9, 2021

Bring Declan to Cobham — YU(CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD)? (@toluwa_lhashe) June 9, 2021

Blues players in Blue… ??? — Olayemi Emmanuel (@Olayemmyy) June 9, 2021