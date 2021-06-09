Menu

“Would be a dream” – These Chelsea fans hugely excited about transfer links with world class duo

Loads of Chelsea fans are excited about the latest transfer rumours linking their club with some big names.

The Blues have just won the Champions League and that could help them lure some world class talents to Stamford Bridge in the near future, with speculation hotting up about Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi.

According to the Telegraph, Haaland could be open to joining Chelsea either this summer or next year, while Angelo Mangiante claims in the tweet below that Chelsea are working on signing Hakimi from Inter Milan…

The pair linked up together at Dortmund last season and it could be great business to see them at Chelsea in the near future, with fans clearly drooling at the prospect of these signings making their way to west London.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction from Chelsea supporters as they anticipate their team getting even stronger after already making so much progress since Thomas Tuchel came in as manager…

  1. ZABA DRICK says:
    June 9, 2021 at 9:08 am

    So dont let Ziyech go..big talent

