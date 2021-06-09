Loads of Chelsea fans are excited about the latest transfer rumours linking their club with some big names.

The Blues have just won the Champions League and that could help them lure some world class talents to Stamford Bridge in the near future, with speculation hotting up about Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi.

According to the Telegraph, Haaland could be open to joining Chelsea either this summer or next year, while Angelo Mangiante claims in the tweet below that Chelsea are working on signing Hakimi from Inter Milan…

#Christensen and #Emerson could be part in the deal for Hakimi.

Not only PSG. Also Chelsea are working to reach an agreement with Inter for Hakimi. #Transfers @SkySport — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 9, 2021

The pair linked up together at Dortmund last season and it could be great business to see them at Chelsea in the near future, with fans clearly drooling at the prospect of these signings making their way to west London.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction from Chelsea supporters as they anticipate their team getting even stronger after already making so much progress since Thomas Tuchel came in as manager…

I always rated Hakimi and loved his play style. Would be a dream if we could get both Haaland and Hakimi this summer. ??? https://t.co/ltDbL7hX90 — FPL_Juno (@JunoFpl) June 9, 2021

If Chelsea do sign Haaland and Hakimi this summer window, that is sensational business. RJ RCB, Hakimi RWB, that is right sided domination for 10 years! Serving the most formidable striker I’ve seen in football for years… pffffff ?? — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) June 9, 2021

So it looks like we’ll go all in for Hakimi this summer. Would be a quality signing imo, especially if we keep this back 3 system. He can play both rwb and lwb at a extremely high level but he can also play further forward. Get him in! pic.twitter.com/NyhwlKZTJN — Karl ?? (#2 ????) (@CFC_Karl) June 8, 2021

Chelsea interested in Hakimi & Haaland whilst Arsenal can’t sign championship players and Tottenham being used for a fitness centre for the euros. The levels in London. — Conn (@ConnCFC) June 8, 2021

We're on a madness! Haaland AND Hakimi? Hand us the title… https://t.co/1OyXipQDcA — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) June 8, 2021

Hakimi and Haaland linkup could happen at Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/ORxMadgqlw — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTlite) June 8, 2021