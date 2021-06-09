Bid made: Chelsea match rivals’ £56.1m offer for star and could have edge in transfer battle

Chelsea have reportedly made a bid to match Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer offer for Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international looks like one of the finest players in the world in his position at the moment, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League if possible.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are doing their best to win the race for Hakimi’s signature by matching PSG’s offer of £56.1million for him.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough, however, as the report suggests it’s still some way off Inter’s asking price for one of their most important players.

Chelsea could have the edge in the battle to sign Hakimi, however, with Sky Sports noting that Inter would rather sell to the Blues than to PSG due to their interest in Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen.

It’s not entirely clear why Chelsea seem to be making Hakimi a priority, however, even if he is an elite young talent.

The west London giants already have Reece James excelling in that role, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi also look like decent alternatives in that department.