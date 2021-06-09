Chelsea have been “working on relationships” with world class forward’s camp for last 3 months

Chelsea have been working on building relationships with Erling Haaland’s camp in the last three months as they pursue a striker signing this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Speaking to Terry Flewers in The Done Deal Show, Jones explained that Chelsea like Haaland a lot, and are also looking at strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

MORE: Tuchel eyes signing of former player for Chelsea

It makes sense that the Blues would be chasing players like this as upgrades are surely needed on Timo Werner after a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge, and it looks like a lot of work has been done on trying to sweeten up those around Haaland…

Still, Jones adds that, despite Chelsea working on building relationships with Haaland’s camp for the last three months, it’s going to be a difficult deal for the west London giants to get done, which won’t surprise too many fans who have been following the saga.

Haaland is a hugely exciting young player, with the 20-year-old Norwegian scoring a stunning 41 goals in as many appearances in the season just gone.

Most top clubs would surely love to have Haaland in their squad, so Chelsea might have a tough job persuading him to reject other big names for them, while financing such a deal is surely also going to be a huge challenge.