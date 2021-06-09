Menu

Video: Pundit names the Chelsea star who has moved to “another level” ahead of Euro 2020

Chelsea star Reece James is on “another level” now after his superb form in the Blues’ Champions League-winning campaign in 2020/21, according to Danny Mills.

Watch below as the pundit raves about James ahead of Euro 2020 this summer, where the Chelsea youngster could have a key role to play for England.

Mills thinks James looks an ideal option for England, saying he has everything you’d want from a wing-back…

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will definitely be first choice for England, as Gareth Southgate has a lot of good quality options in that position.

Still, Mills thinks it’s significant that James now has a Champions League winners’ medal under his belt, as international sides can benefit from having that kind of winning experience in their ranks.

