Chelsea star Reece James is on “another level” now after his superb form in the Blues’ Champions League-winning campaign in 2020/21, according to Danny Mills.

Watch below as the pundit raves about James ahead of Euro 2020 this summer, where the Chelsea youngster could have a key role to play for England.

Mills thinks James looks an ideal option for England, saying he has everything you’d want from a wing-back…

? “His performance in the Champions League final put him on another level.” ? “He’s got everything you want from a wing back. He’s athletic, he’s a good defender, his delivery is very good.” Danny Mills tips Reece James to start for #ENG if they go with a back 3 pic.twitter.com/S7Cs2QBuiE — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 8, 2021

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will definitely be first choice for England, as Gareth Southgate has a lot of good quality options in that position.

Still, Mills thinks it’s significant that James now has a Champions League winners’ medal under his belt, as international sides can benefit from having that kind of winning experience in their ranks.