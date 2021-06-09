New bid prepared: Daniel Ek set to launch fresh offer of more than £2bn for Arsenal takeover

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek is reportedly set to launch a second takeover bid for Arsenal after previously failing to persuade Stan Kroenke to sell.

The Gunners have not had a happy time of late, with fans growing increasingly frustrated with the Kroenke ownership over their lack of investment and perceived lack of interest in the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Ek is set to try again to buy Arsenal, possibly launching a bid of more than £2billion for the north London giants.

Ek previously saw an offer of around £1.8bn turned down by the Kroenkes, but it seems clear the Spotify chief is determined to get hold of the club.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome a change in ownership, especially as Ek would have AFC legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp on board with his bid.

The Mail suggests that Ek’s latest offer may come closer to testing the Kroenkes’ resolve to hold on to the Premier League giants.