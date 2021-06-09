Enquiry made: Premier League side look to sign Arsenal ace after controversial outburst yesterday

Player’s comments in the media are always interesting because nobody really likes hearing the same media-trained answers, but it does attract some controversy when they speak their mind too.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles made some big comments yesterday as he spoke about needing some clarity over his future, but also adding that it could be “time to kiss Arsenal goodbye” was a controversial one.

Essentially he just wants to know if he’s actually going to get a fair chance to prove himself in the first team, and if that won’t be the case then he wants to move somewhere that gives him a chance to play.

That’s a stance that should really be respected, and it appears he will have at least one offer in the Premier League as Crystal Palace have now been credited with an interest in him:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ situation is being closely monitored by Crystal Palace, who have made enquiries for the Arsenal man. ? #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 9, 2021

In many ways that could be the perfect move for him as it keeps him in London, while he’ll also get the chance to play a major role under a new manager and that will surely aid his development more than being a backup utility man at Arsenal.

Everything does point to an exit just now unless Mikel Arteta can convince him he has a key role to play, and it would be good to see him go and establish himself as a key player somewhere.