“I am optimistic” Club owner claims he thinks his side will sign Lionel Messi when he leaves Barcelona

There are some players who just won’t look right wearing another team’s strip, and Lionel Messi is absolutely one of those.

There has always been a feeling that he would end his career somewhere other than Barcelona, with the most likely destination being Newell’s Old Boys back in Argentina or an MLS side.

Inter Miami are a new franchise who are still looking for that genuine superstar to put them on the map, and Messi would certainly fit the bill.

A report from the Miami Herald has looked at some quotes from Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, and you can see that he thinks they have a genuine chance to bring him in:

“David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Leo Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time.

“I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world class team.”

There aren’t any suggestions that this would happen this summer so it also suggests that Barcelona will keep him for at least two more seasons, but the report claims that work is being done to put together a package to pay his salary so don’t be surprised if these rumours gather pace going into the summer of 2023.