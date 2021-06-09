Juventus plotting Man City raid in attempt to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

According to recent reports, Serie A giants Juventus are already planning for life after footballing royalty Cristiano Ronaldo.

A recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that the ‘Old Lady’ have identified several possible replacements for superstar Ronaldo, including Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Having endured an underwhelming campaign during the most recent 2020-21 season, star forward Ronaldo is rumoured to be eyeing a new challenge, elsewhere.

In an attempt to try and replace the void the Portuguese great will leave, GdS claim Juventus’ recruitment team have a shortlist of three players – Paris-Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Man City’s Jesus.

The outlet also reiterates that Pep Guardiola is set to sound out Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, which, if successful, could pave the way for Jesus to move on.

Ready and waiting in the wings for the Brazilian’s signature is understood to be Juventus who are now busy plotting how they can reclaim their place at the top of Italy’s top-flight.