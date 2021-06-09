Menu

Video: Journalist insists Liverpool are pulling off a “fantastic” signing despite some concerns

Liverpool are pulling off a “fantastic” signing to complement Virgil van Dijk in defence with Ibrahima Konate, says leading German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Watch the video below as Honigstein praises the potential of Konate, and looks to ease any doubts Liverpool fans may have about his supposedly worrying injury record…

Honigstein insists this has been slightly overplayed due to one major injury the Frenchman had, which he’s young enough to recover from.

Liverpool fans will surely be reassured by this assessment, with Konate clearly a top young talent who’ll strengthen a problem position in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

