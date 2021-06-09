Video: Journalist insists Liverpool are pulling off a “fantastic” signing despite some concerns

Liverpool are pulling off a “fantastic” signing to complement Virgil van Dijk in defence with Ibrahima Konate, says leading German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Watch the video below as Honigstein praises the potential of Konate, and looks to ease any doubts Liverpool fans may have about his supposedly worrying injury record…

?"If he stays fit he will be a fantastic compliment to what they have already." @honigstein explains the injury history of new Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate pic.twitter.com/RCmChE3mfd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Honigstein insists this has been slightly overplayed due to one major injury the Frenchman had, which he’s young enough to recover from.

Liverpool fans will surely be reassured by this assessment, with Konate clearly a top young talent who’ll strengthen a problem position in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.