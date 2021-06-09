Manchester United are reportedly set to explore alternatives after being driven away from pursuing the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd have turned to other players due to Koulibaly’s asking price being too high.

The report explains that Napoli’s asking price of €50million is too expensive for the Red Devils, who had been interested in the Senegal international for a lower fee.

Liverpool are also mentioned as having previously been interested in Koulibaly, though they ended up solving their centre-back issues by signing Ibrahima Konate instead.

The Transfer Window Podcast have also previously reported of Liverpool looking into signing Koulibaly, who could undoubtedly have been a fine signing for them if it had come off.

The Reds have done well to bring in Konate as an alternative, however, as it seems Koulibaly’s stock may be falling.

A few years ago clubs like United and Liverpool would surely have jumped at the chance to sign Koulibaly for that kind of money, but he hasn’t looked quite as solid in recent times.

MUFC fans will hope their club can indeed find a decent alternative to come in as a much-needed upgrade on unconvincing duo Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.