Liverpool could raise some serious funds as major clear-out planned with these nine players up for sale

It’s been common in the past for clubs to stockpile fringe players and youngsters in the hope that some develop into starters, but that might not be the case now as they continue to struggle with finances after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It means a lot of teams will now look to go with a leaner first-team squad and they know there’s money to be raised by selling off those fringe players, but Liverpool could be set for a bigger clearout than most.

Our colleagues at Empire of the Kop have reported on those who could be moved on after a piece by The Athletic, and it looks like as many as nine players will be sold.

The more notable names are Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Divock Origi, while it’s expected that each player could be worth around £15m each so there could be £60m raised if all of that comes to fruition.

The other five are possibly more forgotten but Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Liam Millar will all have some kind of value in the transfer market, so if all nine players are moved on then it raises some serious cash for further business and it also clears plenty of room from the wage bill too.

The biggest need just now is finding a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum but there could also be some left over to add another exciting signing, but it all starts with trying to find destinations for those nine players who are out of favour.