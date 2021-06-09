Menu

Bid made: Liverpool working on £28.5million transfer deal for Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly launched a bid for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as Jurgen Klopp works on bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds are set to lose Wijnaldum on a free transfer after he allowed his contract to run down this summer, and it’s clear Klopp will need a top-quality replacement for such an important player.

MORE: Liverpool hold talks over forward deal with PL rivals

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Star, Pellegrini could be that player, with Liverpool said to have made a £28.5million bid for the Italy international.

Pellegrini is a similar style of player to Wijnaldum in some ways, with the 24-year-old showing great all-round ability in Roma’s midfield, offering plenty of work rate as well as intelligence to help the team go forward.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Lorenzo Pellegrini is being linked with a summer move to Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have clear run at La Liga star as Valencia fall out of the race
Arsenal have Granit Xhaka replacement lined up with £40m deal agreed for Premier League star
Barca face a huge battle to offload two fringe players due to combined €30m annual salary

Liverpool fans will hope their club can make progress on this deal, but it remains to be seen if Roma will accept the Merseyside giants’ current offer for such an important player.

One imagines it would take more than £28.5m to land a talent like Pellegrini, but if it’s anything close to that kind of fee then LFC will be getting themselves a real bargain.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp Lorenzo Pellegrini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.