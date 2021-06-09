Man United and Borussia Dortmund remain £10m apart in Jadon Sancho valuation

On the face of it, many fans believe this transfer window will be the summer that Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally land their number one target – Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. However, despite the Red Devils retaining their strong interest in the young attacker, according to recent reports, the club’s hierarchies are struggling to agree on a final transfer fee.

That’s according to a recent claim from Eurosport, who suggest Solskjaer side are prepared to pay £70m, but Dortmund is holding out for £80m.

That impasse, of course, means United are currently £10m short and with Sancho now away on international duty, talks are likely to slow down even further.

Although, good news does still await the United faithful after Eurosport go on to claim that in an attempt to plan for life after Sancho, the Black and Yellows are already in the process of sounding out long-term replacements.

