(Photos) Manchester United’s “sexiest fan” calls for Cristiano Ronaldo transfer return

Manchester United-supporting glamour model Katrina Maria has posted a photo on Instagram calling for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.
See below as Maria – dubbed Man Utd’s “sexiest fan” by the Daily Star – dons an old Ronaldo shirt and admits it would be “legendary” if the Portuguese superstar came back to Old Trafford…
View this post on Instagram
Maria has plenty of other pictures of herself in Red Devils kits – and sometimes not very much at all.
How could Ronaldo possibly say no to a return to United when someone like Maria is obviously so keen to see it happen?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram