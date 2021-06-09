Man United handed huge boost as Real Madrid drop star’s asking price by £17.2m

Manchester United, who are understood to be in the summer market for a new defender, has been handed a huge boost after recent reports claimed Real Madrid have dropped their asking price for centre-back Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to sign a new defensive partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Following a series of links, including to Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde as well as Real Madrid’s Varane, fans have been left to wonder which player their side will end up with.

However, if a recent written claim from Mundo Deportivo (relayed by ESPN) is anything to go by – the United faithful can feel positive about the possibility of French World Cup winner Varane swapping Madrid for Manchester.

It has been reported that Los Blancos, who were originally demanding £60m for their star defender, have now dropped their asking price by a whopping £17.2m – meaning the defender will now cost closer to £43m.

This news comes a few weeks after Stretty News reported Varane’s entourage had held initial talks with the Red Devils’ head of player negotiations Matt Judge.