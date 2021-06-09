Manchester United fear star player could have tactic to invite transfer suitors

Manchester United reportedly want to hold talks with Paul Pogba over signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils fear that Pogba, who is heading into the final year of his deal with the club, could delay negotiations in order to attract other suitors, according to ESPN.

The France international surely wouldn’t be short of big offers if he were to be available on the cheap in the near future, with United likely to be under big pressure to sell if they cannot get him to commit to a new contract.

As time goes on, Man Utd would face the growing threat of losing Pogba on a free at the end of next season – something they would surely be desperate to avoid.

Pogba was their club-record signing when he joined from Juventus in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport at the time, so it would surely be nothing short of a disaster if they ended up losing him for nothing.

The 28-year-old could be targeted by the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN, who add that his agent Mino Raiola has gone public saying the player won’t sign a new contract with MUFC.