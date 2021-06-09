Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho aims dig at Tottenham over timing of his sacking

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho appeared to aim a pretty clear dig at the club over the timing of his sacking.

The Portuguese tactician was axed by Spurs just days before the Carabao Cup final, which the north Londoners then lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

MORE: Man Utd’s “sexiest fan” sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch below as Mourinho makes it clear he feels he has won 25 and a half trophies in his career, as he counts that cup final as his half due to not getting the chance to lead the side out in a game that he feels he earned their place in…

One can easily understand why Mourinho might have been left feeling bitter about his sacking, though it’s also hard to argue that he deserved much more time at Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could bring popular former player back in swap transfer
Manchester United fear star player could have tactic to invite transfer suitors
“Would be a dream” – These Chelsea fans hugely excited about transfer links with world class duo

Mourinho didn’t really have the desired impact at Spurs, and questions remain over whether he’s still the elite winner he once was.

The 58-year-old is set to take charge of Serie A giants Roma next season.

More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.