Video: Jose Mourinho aims dig at Tottenham over timing of his sacking

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho appeared to aim a pretty clear dig at the club over the timing of his sacking.

The Portuguese tactician was axed by Spurs just days before the Carabao Cup final, which the north Londoners then lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Watch below as Mourinho makes it clear he feels he has won 25 and a half trophies in his career, as he counts that cup final as his half due to not getting the chance to lead the side out in a game that he feels he earned their place in…

One can easily understand why Mourinho might have been left feeling bitter about his sacking, though it’s also hard to argue that he deserved much more time at Tottenham.

Mourinho didn’t really have the desired impact at Spurs, and questions remain over whether he’s still the elite winner he once was.

The 58-year-old is set to take charge of Serie A giants Roma next season.