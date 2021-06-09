Video: Journalist gives Chelsea fans hope over major signing despite player’s public comments

Chelsea fans shouldn’t necessarily read too much into comments from Romelu Lukaku about wanting to stay at Inter Milan, according to Dean Jones.

Speaking to The Football Terrace in the video below, Jones addresses Chelsea’s interest in Lukaku, saying the Blues like him, as well as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

And despite Lukaku saying he’s happy at Inter, Jones insists players often say whatever’s the easiest thing to say at the time, so a move away from the San Siro still can’t be entirely ruled out by any means…

Chelsea fans will hope this is right, as they urgently need a top centre-forward like Lukaku at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Belgium international has been a world class performer for Inter and would surely give Thomas Tuchel a much-needed upgrade on the unconvincing Timo Werner up front.