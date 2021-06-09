Southgate planning on moving Man United star to centre-back for England’s Euros opener vs Croatia

According to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, England manager Gareth Southgate could be planning to start as many as FOUR full-backs for the Three Lion’s Euros opener against Croatia on Sunday.

England are currently preparing to launch their Euros campaign and in the hope of ending their agonising 55 year-long wait for a major international trophy.

Ahead of the exciting tournament – Southgate has named arguably the country’s strongest ever 26-man squad.

Combining a list of youth and experience, this current England side will see some of the country’s most successful and highly-rated talents on display.

However, with Sunday’s game against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia now fast approaching and with Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire still ruled out through injury, Southgate has been forced to rethink his potential starting 11.

McGrath claims Southgate is considering shifting Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw over to form one-third of a centre-back trio, also including Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Should Walker, Stones and Shaw play as part of a back five, then Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell are likely to start in the wing-back positions.

Four natural full-backs all starting the same match – surely this would be a first?