Talks held: Spurs could make shock decision to appoint manager that Jose Mourinho replaced at Roma

It’s starting to look like Spurs are going to be appointing a manager who wasn’t anywhere close to being the first choice, but they really need to get a move on and get a replacement lined up for Jose Mourinho.

We’ve seen an increase in swap transfers involving players, so this would essentially be a case of Roma and Spurs swapping coaches as Jose Mourinho was the man that Roma hired to replace Paulo Fonseca:

Tottenham are now in talks with Paulo Fonseca as potential new manager. New director of football Fabio Paratici is directly involved in the deal. ?? #THFC #Spurs @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

Tottenham are discussing with Paulo Fonseca on a three-years contract. Fonseca is 100% open to accept Tottenham job, if Spurs will definitely decide to appoint him in the next hours. ?? He’s so appreciated by Fabio Paratici as candidate. ?? #THFC #Spurs @SkySport @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

It would be such a weird quirk as Spurs certainly hadn’t lined up Fonseca as an option when they fired Mourinho, while his history in management makes for mixed reading at best.

His best times have come with Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk so he does have a history of delivering silverware, but he’s also disappointed when given bigger jobs at Porto and Roma so it’s impossible to tell how this would work out.

Fabio Paratici is the new Director of Football so if he’s involved then it does suggest they would have a solid working relationship, but it’s hard to dress this up as anything other than an underwhelming appointment if it does go through.

If Spurs fans are looking for positives his Shakhtar team produced some great players, they played some really nice stuff and he did take them to the knockout rounds of the Champions League while also winning trophies so that is probably the ideal for Tottenham just now, but this would be a very different situation.