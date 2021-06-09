Transfer boost for Arsenal as report claims key target could leave his current club this summer

It’s always tough to get a transfer done when there are so many things that are up in the air, but it’s starting to look like Arsenal could have a good chance of signing Ruben Neves this summer.

It may be complicated by his involvement with Portugal at Euro 2020 so that could drag things out, but it does appear that the pieces are starting to fall into place.

Firstly it probably requires at least one first-team player to move on to clear some space and raise some funds for the transfer, and that’s edging closer with reports stating that Granit Xhaka is closing in on a move to Roma.

#Xhaka steps away from #Roma, total agreement with Arsenal is very close. The objective is to close before weekend.@ASRomaPress pic.twitter.com/WVDzW8snTl — John Solano (@Solano_56) June 8, 2021

The Telegraph went on to report that the Wolves midfielder is seen as the replacement for Xhaka but he would cost £40m, so it’s likely that Arsenal will need to find some cash for that transfer as there’s no chance Roma will pay that much for the Swiss midfielder.

There was also the issue with Wolves appointing a new manager as it’s possible a new boss could convince Neves to stay, but Fabrizio Romano is suggesting that the appointment of Bruno Lage won’t stop Neves from moving on:

Bruno Lage is already working for new Wolves signing. Talks for José Sá as Rui Patricio replacement – if an agreement will be reached with AS Roma [offering around €8m]. Trincão potential target but Koeman still has to decide on him. Rubén Neves could leave the club. ? #Wolves — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

All of the pieces are starting to come together and the Portuguese star should be an upgrade on Xhaka if he does come in, so a combination of him and Partey could be fun to watch next season.