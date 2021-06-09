Menu

Video: Journalist hints Chelsea boss Tuchel could try transfer raid on his former club

Dean Jones has provided an intriguing piece of Chelsea transfer news that may be worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

Watch below as Jones reveals he’s been told it might be worth keeping an eye on the Blues potentially trying to sign Marco Verratti from Thomas Tuchel’s former club Paris Saint-Germain…

Chelsea could do well to sign Verratti, who performed well under Tuchel when he was in charge at PSG, with the Italy international likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Jones suggests that Verratti could end up being a cheap alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice.

