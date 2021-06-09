Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sends a horrible free-kick into orbit for Portugal vs Israel

Roberto Carlos made his name as a free-kick specialist largely based on one goal, but it still led to immense excitement every time he lined one up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a similar situation as a player who’s largely awful at taking them but one occasionally flies in, while the way he addresses the ball and lines one up makes you think something amazing is about to happen.

In fairness this could be described as amazing in a way, but it’s a really horrible effort:

Pictures from international friendly match Israel vs Portugal