Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sends a horrible free-kick into orbit for Portugal vs Israel

International Football
Posted by

Roberto Carlos made his name as a free-kick specialist largely based on one goal, but it still led to immense excitement every time he lined one up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a similar situation as a player who’s largely awful at taking them but one occasionally flies in, while the way he addresses the ball and lines one up makes you think something amazing is about to happen.

In fairness this could be described as amazing in a way, but it’s a really horrible effort:

Pictures from international friendly match Israel vs Portugal

 

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.