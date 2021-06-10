Arsenal have long-term interest in La Liga star, buy-back clause could complicate transfer

Arsenal reportedly have a long-term interest in Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, though a deal could be complicated to get done.

The Sweden international has impressed in La Liga and looks likely to become a target for bigger clubs in the near future, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League at some point.

However, Arsenal’s interest is complicated by the fact that Borussia Dortmund have a €30million buy-back clause option for Isak, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that Arsenal could be aided by Sociedad paying to remove that clause, though it remains to be seen how likely that is at the moment.

Arsenal fans will surely hope to see a new striker coming in this summer after such a disappointing season in 2020/21, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang particularly off the boil.

The Gunners need changes in a variety of positions, but there’s no doubt that Isak looks an ideal long-term replacement for Aubameyang and other ageing attackers like Alexandre Lacazette and Willian.