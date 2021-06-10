Antonio Conte hints at reason for rejecting Tottenham manager’s job

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has hinted at the reason his potential move to Tottenham fell through.

The Italian tactician had been linked with Spurs by Di Marzio and others, though Di Marzio’s report also suggested recently that he was having doubts about taking over the north London side.

MORE: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Bundesliga forward

Conte himself has now spoken about his situation, with the Metro claiming he’s given some insight into why he felt the need to turn Tottenham down.

According to Conte, he perhaps wasn’t convinced by the project at Spurs, saying: “I look at projects and I’m ready to stay at home if they don’t convince me.

“I like difficult challenges but if there is something with a club that does not convince me, I prefer to say: no, thank you.”

Tottenham look to have made a big mistake getting rid of Mauricio Pochettino when they did, with Jose Mourinho coming in as his surprise replacement.

Mourinho didn’t last that long and THFC ended the season with Ryan Mason as caretaker manager, with no permanent appointment brought in yet.

Conte could have been a great hire for Spurs after his superb record of success at a host of top clubs, but it looks like he wasn’t keen.