Approach made: Barcelona look set to challenge Liverpool for star with €30m release clause

Liverpool were always going to need to find a replacement for Gini WIjnaldum this summer, and that is now a certainty after he was confirmed by PSG earlier today.

A report from Todofichajes has claimed that Liverpool could be set to bring in Lorenzo Pellegrini as his replacement, while they even go as far to say that terms have been agreed on a deal that would take him to Anfield.

Barcelona are also on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer and many thought that Wijnaldum would be a good fit, but it appears they are also in the hunt for the man that Liverpool want to replace the Dutchman.

Football Italia has reported that Liverpool are showing an interest in the Roma midfielder, but Barca have also made an approach for the midfield star, while his €30m release clause should be affordable for both sides.

He’s been forced to pull out of the Italy squad for Euro 2020 through injury so that will free him up to focus on finding his next club, while the situation could be complicated further by interest from Atletico Madrid.

There are different reports saying different things just now so it’s not really clear where he’s going to end up, but it does look like he will leave Roma over the next few weeks.