Argentine journalist compares Colombia to Cuba or Hait’s national team without Everton ace

Argentina recently drew 2-2 to Colombia in the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture. However, an Argentine media member belittled the national team without its star player, Everton FC’s James Rodríguez.

In a YouTube video on his channel (via Marca), Argentine journalist Pablo Carrozza had no respect for the Colombia national team.

He belittled the squad led by Reinaldo Rueda and compared them with some countries in CONCACAF due to the absence of the Everton midfielder.

“Colombia was a Concacaf team. I don’t understand how we raised this Colombia. Without James Rodríguez and Juanfer Quintero, it looks more like Cuba and Haiti. I don’t know what happens to Colombians. They fight together. James Rodríguez has to play on this team, man,” Carrozza said.

Furthermore, Carrozza went on to rip Argentina for fumbling their 2-0 lead against Colombia, with the majority of his criticism aim towards SL Benfica’s Nicolás Otamendi and Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth.

Although claiming that Colombia is a team from the CONCACAF region, the journalist did offer praise for Juventus FC’s Juan Cuadrado, Atalanta BC’s Luis Muriel, and Napoli’s David Ospina for their performance.

“Barbarian, Cuadrado, good Muriel. Good about Ospina, who broke it and was responsible for this tie,” Carrozza said.

Colombia begins its Copa América play, which takes place in Brazil, against Ecuador this weekend. Meanwhile, Argentina plays Chile this Monday.