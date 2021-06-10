Arsenal could beat Premier League rivals to £35m-rated Serie A star as they show a late interest

We’ve reached that point in the summer where transfer links will spring up all over the place, but it’s always impossible to tell if there’s genuine interest or if it’s just an agent leaking details to the media in an attempt to force negotiations along.

Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul has been outstanding for at least a couple of seasons now and he deserves a chance to play with a bigger club, and HITC have reported that Arsenal are now showing an interest.

On paper he could be an excellent signing for the Gunners as he’s a quality playmaker who can play anywhere across the attacking midfielder or even a bit deeper in central midfield, while the touted asking price of £35m does look reasonable.

The problem is that the report also looks at long-standing links to Liverpool and Leeds United where he could also be a brilliant fit, while that interest has to make you suspicious about where these Arsenal links have come from.

Realistically he’s one of the more affordable players with a huge upside in Europe just now so it makes sense that every big team will at least have a look, and he’s another name for the fans to keep an eye on as the market advances over the next few weeks.