Menu

Video: Arsenal legend controversially snubs Gunners greats to name the best played he played with or against

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend David Seaman has somewhat controversially told Paul Gascoigne that he’s the best he ever played with or against.

The former goalkeeper won’t have made Arsenal fans too happy with this comment about a former Tottenham player, especially given that he played alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp during his time with the Gunners.

Watch below as Seaman pays the ultimate compliment to Gazza during a chat on his podcast…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record if initial forward offer fails
Arsenal consider transfer swoop for versatile star who looks an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactics
Jose Mourinho gives transfer advice to Harry Kane amid Chelsea and Man City links

Gascoigne was undoubtedly a top player in his day, and many of his former England colleagues would probably also share this view.

Still, it’s not ideal for a former Arsenal player to be talking so highly of a former Spurs man!

More Stories David Seaman Dennis Bergkamp Ian Wright Paul Gascoigne Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.