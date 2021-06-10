Video: Arsenal legend controversially snubs Gunners greats to name the best played he played with or against

Arsenal legend David Seaman has somewhat controversially told Paul Gascoigne that he’s the best he ever played with or against.

The former goalkeeper won’t have made Arsenal fans too happy with this comment about a former Tottenham player, especially given that he played alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp during his time with the Gunners.

Watch below as Seaman pays the ultimate compliment to Gazza during a chat on his podcast…

Tomorrow my new @SeamanPodcast arrives! Delighted to be joined by the legend that is Gazza for the first episode! Hear him have his say on those @PhilFoden comparisons. Follow & Subscribe now to listen as soon as it’s released tomorrowhttps://t.co/Tap38MSIW1 pic.twitter.com/9s0BPyMNdv — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) June 10, 2021

Gascoigne was undoubtedly a top player in his day, and many of his former England colleagues would probably also share this view.

Still, it’s not ideal for a former Arsenal player to be talking so highly of a former Spurs man!