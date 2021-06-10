Arsenal now in a position to sign star for a bargain fee this summer after recent developments

Arsenal will need to gamble in the transfer market this summer in the hope that they can unearth a few gems, and making a move for Andre Onana could be such an interesting move.

If everything was normal then it would make so much sense as he’s still only 25, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper who is also good with the ball at his feet and it’s clear that Arteta has some kind of issue with Bernd Leno so he would represent an upgrade.

The problem is that he was banned until the start of next year due to taking a banned substance, while a report from NOS explained that he is likely to sign for Arsenal, but the ban was causing plenty of issues with getting the deal sorted.

There were hopes that he would be completely cleared to play again and he would move for around €9m if that was the case, while he would be sold for as little as €2m if the ban stood.

In the end the ruling is an in-between one that does allow him to come back this year as he can return to training from September before playing again in November:

The Arsenal target will be available to play again on November 3rd and will be able to train with his club (whoever that may be) again from September 3rd. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 10, 2021

Arsenal now have the clarity they need to pull the trigger on this move so the door is open for them, and it will be interesting to see if something now happens as a result.